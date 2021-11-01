Newcastle United made an approach for Antonio Conte in October, but the project was not right for the Italian, who is set to take over at Tottenham Hotspur, according to the Daily Express.

The Magpies are looking to appoint a new manager after parting ways with Steve Bruce, but they have yet to make headway and have Graeme Jones as interim boss.

Tottenham are also now in the market for a new manager after sacking Nuno on Monday morning and they are rapidly closing in on Conte.

The Italian is currently in London and could sign a contract at Tottenham soon in order to then take training on Tuesday morning.

He is expected to sign an 18-month contract and be in the dugout for the Europa Conference League meeting with Vitesse.

And it has emerged that Newcastle tried to tempt Conte, with the Magpies contacting the Italian tactician in October.

However, it is claimed that the project was not the right one for Conte.

It remains to be seen what direction Newcastle will go in, with Villarreal coach Unai Emery now being heavily linked with the job.

Conte meanwhile will look to help Tottenham arrest their slide and his first Premier League game in charge is expected to be away to Everton on Sunday.