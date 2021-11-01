Tottenham Hotspur have offered Antonio Conte an initial 18-month contract and could announce him as their new boss on Tuesday, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The north London giants have announced that they have parted ways with Nuno Espirito Santo following talks between Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici today.

Tottenham revealed that they will name a replacement for the Portuguese tactician in due course and they appear to have found their man.

Spurs have offered former Chelsea and Inter boss Conte an initial 18-month contract as they look to name an immediate replacement for Nuno.

The Italian tactician, who led Inter to the Serie A title last season, is due in London today for further discussions with the Tottenham hierarchy.

With Conte travelling to England today, Tottenham could announce the 52-year-old as their new head coach as early as Tuesday.

Conte was under consideration for the Tottenham managerial job in the summer, but negotiations between the two parties broke down.

Having pulled the trigger on Nuno, Spurs have turned their attention towards Conte again and are positive about landing the Italian.