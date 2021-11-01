Trevor Sinclair has slammed Tottenham Hotspur’s players for not giving enough on the pitch and not showing any desire to win games under Nuno Espirito Santo, who was sacked on Monday.

After a promising start to their season under Nuno, who took the reins this summer, Spurs struggled to kick on and have only managed two wins in their last seven Premier League games.

Spurs chief Daniel Levy decided he had seen enough of Nuno at the helm and showed him and his coaching staff the exit door on Monday morning.

Former top flight star Sinclair highlighted that Nuno only had ten games to prove his worth at Spurs and blasted the Tottenham players for the embarrassing effort they gave under the Portuguese, which has culminated in his dismissal.

“He is very unlucky”, Sinclair said on talkSPORT while reflecting on Nuno being relived of his duties by Spurs.

“I mean five wins five losses, ten games to be in the job.

“I think the players should be embarrassed by what they have given him.”

Sinclair stressed that none of the Spurs players showed any desire to win games under Nuno and labelled the club’s decision to fire him and his entire staff after just four months disgraceful.

“The ability they have shown and the desire to win football matches for Tottenham Hotspur, I have not seen that.

“It is not just one man losing his job and this is where I hate talking about managers getting the sack or who is favourite to get the sack.

“This is a group of men, who have committed themselves and give that commitment to Nuno.

“They have all probably moved away from home, away from their families and they have all been sacked this morning.

“I think that is absolutely disgraceful from Tottenham.”

Former Inter boss Antonio Conte, who turned down an offer from Spurs in the summer for the post of manager, is currently the leading candidate to succeed Nuno.