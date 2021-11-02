Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, Giovani Lo Celso and Steven Bergwijn are tipped to be allowed to leave Tottenham Hotspur with the arrival of Antonio Conte as the new boss, it has been claimed in Italy.

Conte has taken over at Tottenham following the dismissal of Nuno Espirito Santo and his coaching staff on Monday owing to a poor run of results.

The Italian is known to be a very demanding manager when it comes to reshaping his squad and Spurs are expected to invest in the transfer talent pool in the upcoming transfer window.

Conte will begin evaluating the players he inherited from Nuno to decide who all features in his plans at the club.

And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Spurs quartet of Lucas, Alli, Lo Celso and Bergwijn will be allowed to leave the club with Conte at the helm.

Lucas and Alli are among the players tipped to be among the first set of departures, while Lo Celso and Bergwijn will follow suit.

Alli struggled to impress this season under Nuno and Spurs are understood to be open to letting him go in January, while Lo Celso has been a bit-part player.

Having returned from injury in mid-October, Bergwijn has made two Premier League appearances off the bench, while Lucas was a fixture in the squad during Nuno’s reign.

It remains to be seen what decision Conte will take regarding the Spurs quartet’s future.