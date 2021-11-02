Former Rangers star Alex Rae has insisted that the Light Blues are a different team with Steven Davis, but stressed the need for the side to avoid running him into the ground.

The Glasgow giants returned to winning ways in the Scottish Premiership at the weekend, registering a 6-1 victory over Graham Alexander’s Motherwell.

While James Tavernier, Glen Kamara, Kemar Roofe and Fashion Sakala (three) scored for Rangers, former Gers star Rae was particularly impressed with Davis’ performance.

Rae explained that the 36-year-old bossed the game against Motherwell and noted how he assisted Sakala for his hat-trick goal, while also suggesting that he would love to see him start every match for Rangers.

The Scot is of the view that Rangers are a different team with Davis as he feels the midfielder offers what not many can, but stressed the need for the Light Blues to avoid running him into the ground.

“Listen, I would love to see Steven Davis [starting every game] there“, Rae said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“For me, he’s the most rounded midfielder, I actually thought he bossed the whole game.

“The way he went about his business, a real purpose, the goal he set up for Sakala, he has that in his locker.

“I love him to bits and I think he has been a terrific servant, but you also have to be mindful.

“You kind of run him into the ground, do you remember, we had him in 12 or 13 games on the bounce and it hadn’t even been the end of September.

“And at that point, I thought Steven Gerrard was going to start taking him out.

“But, it just shows you the importance of him because I think Rangers are a different team with him.

“I think he can slow it down, he can speed it up, whereas some of the other players don’t quite have that intensity.“

Davis has made 17 appearances across all competitions for Rangers so far this season, while scoring and assisting a goal each in the process.