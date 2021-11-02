Former Everton star Joleon Lescott is of the view that Rafael Benitez’s counter-attacking style means that the players are still finding it hard to play against teams they are expected to beat.

Everton have one win in six Premier League matches and have lost their last three games on the trot, which has left them in tenth in the league standings.

The Toffees collapsed in the second half at home against Watford last week and had an atrocious first half against Wolves in their 2-1 defeat on Monday night.

Lescott pointed out that the last three defeats have come against teams who Everton are expected to beat and he believes the players are still not ready to play the kind of football needed to win such games.

He stressed that Benitez’s counter-attacking style means Everton often struggle when they have to take the initiative to win games.

The former defender insisted that more than the bad results, Everton should be worried about the poor level of their performances in recent fixtures.

Lescott said on Premier League TV after the match: “It has come against teams they are expected to beat or you need to beat to be in the top six or seven in the Premier League.

“And I don’t think they are comfortable doing that yet.

“I think the way he sets up the team he is more a counter-attacking style and being out of possession is better for them.

“But again you are asking players to perform miracles every week, which is not going to be possible unless you have got the best three or four players in the league.

“We only see the top teams doing that and what’s worrying is that the performances haven’t been great either.”

Everton will next host Tottenham Hotspur, who have just appointed Antonio Conte as their new manager.