Former Sky Sports anchor Richard Keys has been left baffled by Newcastle United’s decision to push for the appointment of Unai Emery and admits he had to check it was not 1st April.

Newcastle are on the verge of appointing Emery as their new manager and have already agreed on a compensation package with Villarreal.

The Magpies are set to give the former Arsenal manager a three-year deal and he is expected to take charge of Newcastle’s game against Brighton on Saturday.

Emery won the Europa League last season but Keys is more than underwhelmed by Newcastle’s decision to go for him.

He pointed at the Spaniard’s poor record this season at Villarreal and insisted that he has no experience of being in a relegation battle, where Newcastle find themselves at the moment.

Keys also indicated that Tottenham’s decision to appoint Antonio Conte will end in tears and expects Jose Mourinho to be laughing.

He took to Twitter and wrote: “I’ve checked. It’s definitely not April 1.

“Villarreal have won 2/13 games and Emery has no experience of a PL relegation fight! Really?

“Mourinho must be p*****g himself.

“Spurs are about to appoint ‘mini-me’. It ends as it always does with Conte – the only issue is when?”

Eddie Howe was also in contention for the Newcastle job but the club seem convinced about bringing in Emery at the moment.