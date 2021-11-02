Former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas has acknowledged that Tottenham Hotspur have made a great appointment in bringing in Antonio Conte as their new manger to succeed Nuno Espirito Santo, something he is not happy to admit.

The Italian was close to taking over at Spurs in the summer but ultimately turned down the offer as he was not convinced.

After going through a clutch of candidates including Conte, Tottenham supremo Daniel Levy appointed Nuno to lead the club but his spell only lasted ten Premier League games.

The Portuguese and his entire coaching staff were shown the exit door on Monday following a poor run of results.

Spurs returned to Conte and announced him as their new manager on Tuesday, the Italian putting pen-to-paper on an initial 18-month deal.

Ex-Gunner Fabregas, who remains an ardent Arsenal supporter, admitted that rivals Spurs have got one hell of a manager in the ex-Inter coach.

“I hate to say it but what an appointment by Spurs”, Fabregas wrote on Twitter responding to Conte’s arrival at Tottenham.

The Spaniard played under Conte at Chelsea, lifting the Premier League title with him.

However, as an Arsenal fan he will be hoping Spurs will not be able to end their long trophy drought under the Italian.