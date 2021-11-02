Atletico Madrid star Kieran Trippier has revealed he will draw on the mentality he had at Tottenham Hotspur when he visits Anfield with the Spanish side in the Champions League this week.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be looking to earn qualification to the next round of the Champions League when they face Atletico Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday.

The Premier League side earned a 3-2 victory over Diego Simeone’s side at Wanda Metropolitano last month and will be looking to repeat the trick at Anfield.

Looking ahead to Atletico Madrid’s trip to Liverpool, Trippier has insisted that the Spanish champions are not eyeing anything other than a win on Wednesday.

Trippier, who feels the atmosphere will be electric at Anfield, explained that he always went to Liverpool’s home stadium to win when he was at Tottenham and claimed the attitude is the same now that he is with Atletico Madrid.

“When I was at Tottenham, we went there to win and it is no different now because I’m at Atletico Madrid“, Trippier told a press conference.

“It is the same mindset, it is the same attitude, to go there to win, to get the three points.

“Yes, the atmosphere is good, as a football player, these are the games that you want to play in, these are the atmospheres that you want to be involved in.

“So, it is going to be electric, it is going to be a very entertaining game for everybody to watch.“

Liverpool currently lead their Champions League group having won their three games so far, while Atletico Madrid sit second in the table with four points.