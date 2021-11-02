Hayden Coulson has revealed that Ipswich Town’s summer signings, including himself, have been blown away by the support of the Tractor Boys faithful, even in away games.

The defender arrived at Portman Road in the summer from Championship outfit Middlesbrough on a season-long loan deal.

Coulson is among a large contingent of fresh faces at the Tractor Boys post the summer transfer window as they reshaped the squad following another underwhelming season in League One.

The Ipswich new boy has revealed that he and his fellow summer signings were blown away by how massive the club’s fanbase is and acknowledged they even enjoy strong support on the road.

Coulson stressed that he and his team-mates are all determined to repay the fans by earning promotion back to the Championship this season.

“It’s clear we are going to have to start taking points off these sides if we are going to bridge the gap between us”, Coulson was quoted as saying by TWTD.co.uk.

“We don’t want to be where we are, we want to be up there alongside them fighting for promotion, so it’s obvious what we have to do if that’s going to happen.

“Every point is going to be huge in terms of where we are going to be in the table.

“Ipswich are a massive club and the lads who came here in the summer have been blown away by what they found and especially with the fanbase.

“The 1,500 who travelled to Plymouth, it’s not a short journey is it?

“They play a massive part in a club this big and we all want to repay them with wins, points and getting promoted.”

Ipswich only managed a ninth place finish last term after Paul Cook took over in March and he will be determined to seal at least a playoff spot in his first full season in charge.