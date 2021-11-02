Owen Hargreaves has insisted that Rafael Benitez must be fuming at Everton’s atrocious first-half performance in his side’s 2-1 defeat at Wolves.

Wolves scored two first-half goals to take a clear lead into the break and while Alex Iwobi pulled one back for Everton in the 66th minute, the home side took the three points at Molineux on Monday night.

Bruno Lage’s team played Everton off the park in the first half and while Everton improved after the break, Wolves still created enough chances to score more and take the game out of sight for the Toffees.

Hargreaves feels Everton’s second-half performance was good but stressed Benitez must be angry at what he saw from his players in the first 45 minutes.

He insisted that there was a lack of effort and willingness to compete from the Everton players in the first half that would frustrate Benitez and his coaching staff.

The former midfielder said on Premier League TV post match: “He will be angry that it took such a poor first half, they showed that they could do it in the second half.

“He made a few changes in the second half, Delph played really well.

“In football, we often talk about formations and tactics but you have got to compete, you have got to win your battles and earn the right.

“Wolves were by far the better team and I don’t think Rafa will have the patience for the fact that you don’t compete in the first half, they were not just there.

“In the second half, they were there but it was too big a mountain to climb.”

Everton have lost their last three games on the trot and have just one win in six Premier League games.