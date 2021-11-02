Mainz sporting director Christian Heidel has made it clear that Jean-Philippe Mateta can only return from his loan from Crystal Palace in January with his parent club’s consent, but stressed they are not currently considering cutting his stint short.

The hitman joined Crystal Palace from German outfit Mainz in January on an initial 18-month loan deal, with an obligation to buy, dependent on certain sporting stipulations, set at €14m.

However, Mateta has struggled for game time since arriving at Selhurst Park and it is claimed that boss Patrick Vieira does not see him playing a part in his plans and is open to sending him back to Mainz in the January transfer window.

But Mainz sporting director Heidel has made it clear that Mateta is not due back in Germany until the end of the current campaign and can only leave mid-season if he gets the permission of his parent club

“The contract is clear”, Heidel was quoted as saying by German outlet Fussball Transfers.

“Mateta has a contract with Crystal Palace until June 2022.

“In terms of the sport, it also seems to be clear.

“He can leave the club in winter.

“[But] this only happens with our consent.”

Heidel went on to reveal that an early return for Mateta to Mainz is not being considered at present and added the club will speak with his agent.

“An early return is currently not being considered.

“We’ll see what we can do with this situation.

“We approach this very calmly and talk to his agent.”

It remains to be seen whether Mateta will leave Crystal Palace prematurely when the winter window swings open.