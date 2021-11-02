Tottenham Hotspur will make a fresh attempt to sign Lautaro Martinez from Italian champions Inter within the next two transfer windows, according to Eurosport.

The north London giants have announced the appointment of Antonio Conte as their new head coach on an 18-month contract.

Having brought in Conte as their new boss, Tottenham have given the Italian the green light to strengthen his squad in the winter transfer window; he is claimed to want up to four new faces.

Spurs have been keen to bolster their options in attack for a while now and there are suggestions that they could return to the table for Inter forward Martinez.

Tottenham have been tipped to make a fresh approach for the Argentina international within the next two transfer windows.

The London-based club tabled a bid worth €90m for Martinez in the summer transfer window, but saw the offer rejected by Inter.

Martinez has since put pen to paper on a new five-year contract with Inter, but is still expected to leave the club next year as they need to raise funds.

Having worked under Conte at Inter, Martinez could be tempted by the prospect of joining Tottenham next year.