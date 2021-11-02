Villarreal coach Unai Emery has admitted there is interest from Newcastle United in him, but insists that it must go via the club.

Emery struggled to find success at Arsenal, but is claimed to want to come back to English football as he feels he has unfinished business, and Newcastle have zeroed in on him.

Villarreal are backing Emery to carry out a long term project at the club, but he has a €6m release clause in his contract which could see him exit for the north east.

Emery admits that Newcastle have shown an interest in appointing him, however he is clear there is so far no offer from the Magpies and has urged any negotiations to go through Villarreal.

The Spaniard said on Movistar Futbol after his side beat Young Boys 2-0 in the Champions League: “It is true, there is an interest.

“I have been thinking about the game and I have no more news.

“There is no offer, and if there is, it must be via the club.

“For now there is nothing, if there was an offer then the only thing I would do is speak to the club.”

It has been suggested that Newcastle want Emery in the dugout for their weekend Premier League meeting with Brighton and it remains to be seen if the Magpies can bring the Spanish tactician back to England.