Villarreal have denied having any news on the impending departure of Unai Emery to Newcastle United, it has been claimed in Spain.

Newcastle are hoping to confirm the appointment of Emery in time to have him on the bench when the Magpies play Brighton on Saturday.

It has been claimed that a compensation package is in place for Villarreal and Newcastle are believed to finalising a three-year agreement with the Spaniard.

But the potential departure of Emery has come as a shock for Villarreal and they have denied being in the loop over it happening.

According to Spanish daily AS, Villarreal have no idea about the prospect of Newcastle snaring Emery away from them in the coming days.

The Spanish club are annoyed about the speculation given the stage of the season and insist Emery’s focus is on the Champions League game tonight.

However, the Spaniard has a €6m release clause in his contract, which the Spaniard would have to unilaterally exercise if he wants to leave.

But Villarreal are still calm and do not believe Emery is looking to walk away from the project just yet.

It remains to be seen whether Villarreal’s confidence is unfounded as Newcastle close in on the Spanish coach.