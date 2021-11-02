 

Leeds crashed out of the EFL Trophy after suffering defeat at the League Two side, but the Under-21s took positives out of the game, not least putting three goals past Salford.

 

Max Dean, Sam Greenwood and Bate all got on the scoresheet for Mark Jackson’s men in an action-packed encounter which was 3-2 to Salford at half time.

 

 

Leeds have not progressed in the EFL Trophy due to having an inferior goal difference to Salford, but fans are taking the positives, not least the performance of midfielder Bate.

 

Ben asked what more Bate needs to do to be included in a matchday squad by Marcelo Bielsa.

 

 

For Alex, signing Bate is one of the reasons why Leeds director of football Victor Orta is a recruitment genius, while Daniel thinks that the midfielder must soon be an option for the first team.

 

Lewy issued an instruction to Bielsa to bring Bate into the first team fold and Sam is sure that the midfielder is exactly what the Whites are missing.

 

And Chris believes that Bate’s pace could even rival that of speedster Daniel James.

 

It remains to be seen if Bielsa will bring Bate into the first team mix, with Leeds having enjoyed a less than ideal start in the Premier League this season.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 