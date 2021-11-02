A host of Leeds United fans have taken to social media to lavish praise on midfielder Lewis Bate, despite the Whites Under-21s losing 5-3 to Salford City.

Leeds crashed out of the EFL Trophy after suffering defeat at the League Two side, but the Under-21s took positives out of the game, not least putting three goals past Salford.

Max Dean, Sam Greenwood and Bate all got on the scoresheet for Mark Jackson’s men in an action-packed encounter which was 3-2 to Salford at half time.

Leeds have not progressed in the EFL Trophy due to having an inferior goal difference to Salford, but fans are taking the positives, not least the performance of midfielder Bate.

Ben asked what more Bate needs to do to be included in a matchday squad by Marcelo Bielsa.

For Alex, signing Bate is one of the reasons why Leeds director of football Victor Orta is a recruitment genius, while Daniel thinks that the midfielder must soon be an option for the first team.

Lewy issued an instruction to Bielsa to bring Bate into the first team fold and Sam is sure that the midfielder is exactly what the Whites are missing.

And Chris believes that Bate’s pace could even rival that of speedster Daniel James.

It remains to be seen if Bielsa will bring Bate into the first team mix, with Leeds having enjoyed a less than ideal start in the Premier League this season.

On a serious note… what more does Bate have to do to get in the match day squad? #lufc — Ben Stead (@benstead03) November 2, 2021

Gelhardt, Greenwood and Bate for a combined cost of £5.5m. Genius recruitment from Leeds. Especially Orta. 👏👏👏 #lufc — Alex Sherriff (@SherriffAlex) November 2, 2021

Bate looked great. Surely has to be an option in midfield sooner rather than later #lufc #Salford #alaw — Daniel Winter ©™ (@Dan_LUFC_Winter) November 2, 2021

GET LEWIS BATE IN THE FIRST TEAM RIGHT NOW MARCELO!!! 🔥⚽️🔥⚽️🔥⚽️🔥⚽️🔥⚽️🔥⚽️#lufc #mot — Lewy Pearce 🏆 (@LewyPearce) November 2, 2021