Sam Allardyce is happy to see David Moyes prove that he is a top manager at West Ham and believes the lows he felt in his career have only made him better.

Moyes’ West Ham side are again being considered genuine top-four contenders after making a terrific start to the season.

The Hammers are also on course to reach the last 16 of the Europa League and are still alive in the EFL Cup in the ongoing campaign.

The West Ham boss has been receiving plaudits for the work he has carried out at the London Stadium since returning to the club.

However, Allardyce stressed that West Ham should not have let him go in the first instance and his development as a manager showed that he has learned from all the difficult times.

The former Hammers boss is pleased to see Moyes getting all the praise as he has just proved how good a manager he is taking West Ham forward.

“I don’t think he deserved to lose his job [as West Ham] when he was let go the first time”, Allardyce told The Athletic.

“The owners wanted to go in a new direction and try a foreign manager.

“It didn’t work out, they reappointed Moyes and he’s completely transformed the club.

“Sometimes when you experience the lows of management, it can make you a better manager, because you’re determined to never go through an experience like that again.

“At West Ham, he’s shown what he’s always been and that’s a top, top manager.

“They’re doing well in the Europa League and could reach the final of the Carabao Cup [they play Tottenham in the last eight next month].”

A win over Genk on Thursday night will book West Ham’s place in the last 32 of the Europa League.