Former Everton star Phil Jagielka has pointed out that it is clear that David Moyes is enjoying himself at West Ham United as he looks much more relaxed.

Moyes’ work at West Ham is being lauded as the Hammers continue to improve from last season’s performances, when they qualified for the Europa League.

West Ham are currently fourth in the Premier League table and have a three-point advantage over Manchester United below them.

A win over Genk on Thursday night will book their place in the last 16 of the Europa League and Jagielka believes Moyes got his managerial career back on track with the Hammers.

The former Everton star believes his former boss feels backed and loved at West Ham and the fact that he looks relaxed shows that he is enjoying his work with the London club.

He admits that it is easy to now want to watch West Ham because of the way they have been playing under Moyes.

Jagielka told The Athletic: “The best thing that’s happened to him now is getting his mojo back at West Ham.

“He understands the club, he’s been backed by the board, the fans love him and you can see the squad he’s put together is full of great characters.

“The manager has probably developed into a better manager.

“He’s a lot more relaxed now and that’s because he’s at a club where he’s appreciated.

“You almost gravitate to wanting to watch West Ham because it’s great to see Moyes do so well.”

Moyes has insisted that West Ham are very much a serious threat when it comes to breaking into the Premier League top four at the end of the season.