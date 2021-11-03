Former Leeds United star Tony Dorigo feels there is so much hype around Joe Gelhardt and has emphasised the need for the Whites to manage him carefully to avoid putting pressure on him.

Gelhardt, who joined Leeds from Wigan Athletic last year, caught the eye of many with his cameo appearance against Wolves last month as he won a penalty and helped the side earn a point from the match.

Many Leeds fans have called for the 19-year-old to be given more playing time on the back of his display against Wolves and former Whites star Dorigo expected him to lead the line against Norwich City in the second half last weekend.

While Dorigo was hoping to see Gelhardt in action against Norwich, he has also stressed the need for the Yorkshire-based club to manage him carefully and avoid putting pressure on him.

Dorigo, who is an admirer of Gelhardt’s abilities as a striker, pointed out how there is so much hype around him and suggested that Leeds should control the hype.

“I was half expecting Joe Gelhardt to appear up front in the second half on Sunday but there’s so much hype around him that I suppose you don’t want that to keep building up and up“, Dorigo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“I just thought, when you’re looking for that foil, Gelhardt would be the best option.

“Physically he wants to get up there, he’s very positive, he stays in and around the box and then others can go and feed off him and around him.”

After remaining an unused substitute in Leeds’ 2-1 win over Norwich City, Gelhardt started in the Whites Under-21s’ 5-3 defeat to Salford City in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.