Some Ipswich Town fans have taken to social media to hail Sam Morsy’s performance against Wycombe Wanderers as he inspired the Tractor Boys to a 4-1 win in League One.

Paul Cook’s side rose to ninth place in the League One table with a 4-1 victory over Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday, courtesy of goals from Bersant Celina (two), Macauley Bonne and Wes Burns.

While it was Celina, Bonne and Burns who found the back of the net for Ipswich, some Tractor Boys fans were particularly impressed with Morsy’s performance on the night.

Sam Morsy is the fulcrum we were crying out for in the Championship, never mind League One. A class apart #itfc — Stu (@StuDuff) November 3, 2021

Sam Morsy what a player. He makes this entire team click 💙⚽️ #itfc — Harry Butcher (@HarryButcher180) November 2, 2021

All played well but for me Morsy was MOM, he was the general running that midfield last night — Gareth Westley (@GarethWestley) November 3, 2021

Sam Morsy masterclass! Absolutely brilliant #itfc — Ali Shemmings (@ali_shemmings) November 3, 2021

It’s mad how brilliantly he uses his body, shields the ball so well — Jake Miller (@jakemiller10) November 2, 2021

I’m really impressed with Morsy -definitely brings the stability and leadership the team really needed — tractorgirl (@tractorgirl7) November 3, 2021

Oh and by the way, Sam Morsy is the best midfielder in League 1. And I’m including Bannan in that Morsy just knows exactly where to be all the time. Always there to break up play and distribute. But when he wants to, he holds the ball and drives forward The Egyptian Kaka#ITFC — George Maydell (@Georgiemaydell) November 3, 2021