Michael Ball is of the view that the majority of Everton’s players are failing to deliver on the pitch because they posses the wrong attitude and have no hunger to raise their game.

Following an encouraging start to their Premier League campaign under new boss Rafael Benitez, the Toffees are going through rough run of form, losing three league games on the trot.

The Everton faithful were expecting a strong reaction from their team on Monday against Wolves after their humiliating 5-2 defat against Watford last month, but they finished the Molineux encounter on the wrong end of a 2-1 result.

Former Everton star Ball is disappointed in the Merseyside giants recent performances and feels a lot of the Toffees players have the wrong attitude

Ball explained that the majority of Everton’s stars are not ambitious enough and do not have the hunger to fight for their team and raise their own game, which is the reason why they keep failing to deliver on the pitch when it matters.

“There seem to be a lot of players there now who seem happy to be at the level they’re at, but not to improve and that won’t get you anywhere”, Ball wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“That’s all down to attitude and in my opinion these players are failing in that respect.

“Even with the form that we’re in right now and the question marks over the manager and the players with the frustration of the fans, you’d expect a reaction at Wolves after Watford – from the start.

“As soon as the game kicked off, you could see there was nothing there.

“It was really disappointing and frustrating.

“The whole situation was really poor.

“We had a bit of a go in the second half but again we’ve been reactive rather than proactive.”

Everton will be back in Premier League action on Sunday when they welcome struggling Tottenham Hotspur to Goodison Park.