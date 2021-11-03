Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has lashed out at Newcastle United for what he sees as conducting their managerial search as a PR exercise and full blown media event.

Newcastle are set to miss out on their number one managerial target in Unai Emery, who has decided to continue at Villarreal despite a fervent approach from the Magpies.

It is likely to mean that Newcastle are expected to turn to Eddie Howe, who was their second favourite candidate after the Spaniard, but the former Bournemouth boss divides opinion on Tyneside.

Newcastle were supremely confident of getting Emery on Tuesday morning, but things changed later in the evening and Jordan criticised the club for treating the managerial search as a PR event.

He insisted Newcastle made the mistake of turning it into a media event and not providing enough substance to Emery to convince him to accept the job.

The former Crystal Palace owner stressed that Newcastle are still not big enough to attract names and need to be much smarter when it comes to their operations.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “They can’t get Unai Emery, whose stock is replenished but still diminished in this country, to come and take on a project by running out briefing the media and making themselves look like a laughing stock.

“And from what I understand, the chairman of Villarreal has pushed back most stridently against his manager and reminded him of his obligations.

“The bottom line is it may still happen as in football things turn quickly but the way it has played out is classic PR stuff.

“Football does operate this way sometimes but not to the point of every single nuance, peculiarity and transaction are being conducted in front of the media and the reason why that is because that’s what Amanda Staveley does.

“Football people like that at some point but there is also an element of substance that has to happen behind the scenes.

“Newcastle are not in a position where they can simply sell themselves, they have to do it slightly better.

“Being all flash for cash isn’t just the answer.”

Earlier this week Newcastle were hoping to have a manager in place ahead of their clash against Brighton this weekend.