Newcastle United have held talks with Niklas Sule’s representatives over a potential deal and the Bayern Munich star is interested in the move, according to German magazine Sport Bild.

The Magpies have been linked with a host of players after being taken over by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund last month.

One player who has been associated with a transfer to Newcastle, who are targeting a sustainable development model, is Bayern Munich defender Sule.

The Tyneside-based club have been credited with an interest in the centre-back and are prepared to step up their interest in him.

It has emerged that Newcastle held talks with Sule’s representatives last month although they are yet to have a new head coach and a sporting director in place.

Having held talks with Newcastle, the Germany international is open to the prospect of swapping Bayern Munich for the St James’ Park outfit.

Sule is in the final eight months of his contract with Bayern Munich and there are no suggestions that he will sign a fresh contract with the club.

With Sule interested in a potential move to Newcastle, it remains to be seen if they can convince the defender to move to Tyneside.