Kenny Miller believes Rangers’ performance against Motherwell was always coming and believes it was the best they have played all season.

Fashion Sakala scored a hat-trick as Rangers smashed Motherwell 6-1 away from home on Sunday to move four points clear of Celtic in the Scottish Premiership standings.

James Tavernier, Glen Kamara and Kemar Roofe also got on the scoresheet as Rangers produced their most convincing performance of the ongoing campaign and laid down a marker for the rest of the season.

Miller believes that the performance has been coming for some time and Rangers looked like the dominant force that Scotland saw last year when they won the league in an impressive fashion.

He believes it was the kind of performance that everyone has been expecting from Rangers all season and it was definitely the best they have played this year.

Miller said on the Go Radio Football Show: “I think it was a performance that has been coming.

“It was more like Rangers, it is more where they want to be, the dominant force that they have been over the last 18 months or so.

“Pinning teams in, constantly asking questions, a lot of crosses, a lot of shots, lot of possession and it was possession at the right areas of the field.

“It was much more like Rangers of we have come to know in the last 18 months or so and it probably was the best performance of the season.”

Rangers will look to carry their league form into continental football when they travel to Denmark to take on Brondby in the Europa League on Thursday night.