Lee Johnson has insisted that Sunderland do not have to change their manager despite a third straight League One defeat and urged the Black Cats faithful to keep believing in their team.

Having missed out on an opportunity to get back into the Championship after crashing out of the playoffs last season, Johnson’s primary objective this term is to seal an automatic promotion spot.

After a strong start to their League One campaign, Sunderland have now lost three games on the trot, including Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat away at fellow promotion hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday.

Towards the end of the Owls clash, Johnson had to witness the 4,000-strong travelling support expressing their frustration over Sunderland’s performance, but he has urged the fans to keep supporting the team.

Johnson insists that the Black Cats do not need a managerial change at present and stressed he believes the path they are currently on will start to get them results and eventually promotion.

“There’s a little textbook as to how you beat Sunderland”, Johnson was quoted as saying by Chronicle Live.

“So, what do you do? Change the players? We can’t do that until January.

“Change the tactics? Maybe, put another centre half in there.

“Or change the manager!

“But we shouldn’t have to do any of that.

“I really believe in the path we’re on, even though I know it’s hard for me to sell that dream right now.

“I have to ask the fans to keep the faith and I know they will, because they’ve brilliant with us.”

Sunderland will return to the pitch at the weekend when they host League Two side Mansfield Town in the first round of the FA Cup.