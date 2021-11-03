Jose Mourinho has insisted that Tottenham Hotspur already had a good manager in Nuno Espirito Santo before they brought in Antonio Conte.

Following their 3-0 home defeat to Manchester United, Spurs opted to sack Nuno on Monday and they moved quickly to confirm the appointment of Conte as their new manager on Tuesday.

Nuno lasted just a few months and ten Premier League games at Tottenham after he became manager in the summer, where he replaced Mourinho, who was sacked in April by the north London club.

Many believe Spurs have massively upgraded by bringing in Conte in place of Nuno, but Mourinho has begged to differ and stressed that Nuno was a top manager as well, who proved himself at Wolves.

He insisted Spurs had a top boss in place before they decided to move him on in order to bring in the Italian.

Mourinho told Sky Italia when asked about Spurs appointing Conte: “He is a good coach, but Nuno Espirito Santo is also a very good coach, who had done well for four or five years at Wolves.

“I can’t say Tottenham have a good coach now, they had one before as well.

“They have him now but they already had it.”

Mourinho was sacked just days before the EFL Cup final last season and he bounced back by taking charge of Roma in the summer.