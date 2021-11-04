New Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has three Torino players in his sights as potential signings in upcoming transfer windows, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Italian signed an 18-month long deal with Spurs on Tuesday, taking the reins from Nuno Espirito Santo, who was shown the exit door earlier this week.

Conte has already started training with his new club and is currently in the process of evaluating the players he has inherited from Nuno.

The Italian is known to not pull any punches when it comes to reshaping his squad to conform into his style and Spurs are expected to invest in the transfer talent pool with the winter window inching closer.

And according to Turin-based Italian daily Tuttosport, Conte has three players from Serie A side Torino in his sights as potential signings at Spurs.

Ivorian winger Wilfried Singo, Brazilian centre-back Gleison Bremer and hitman Andrea Belotti are the Torino trio Conte is keeping tabs on.

Bremer is also credited with interest from Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United and Inter, while Conte is likely to move for Belotti, if Spurs striker Harry Kane leaves the club.

In terms of transfer business, Conte will be working in tandem with Spurs managing director of football Fabio Paratici, who also possesses vast knowledge of the Italian transfer talent pool.