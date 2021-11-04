Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has remained coy on whether his club are in the race to seal the signature of Liverpool target Karim Adeyemi.

The Red Bull Salzburg starlet is credited with interest from a host of top clubs across the continent, in the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter and Real Madrid, while Liverpool are also claimed to keeping a close eye on him.

But it has been claimed that BVB are in pole position to snare away the German from the Austrian side with their reputation for promoting and developing young talents aiding their cause.

Dortmund sporting director Zorc rates Adeyemi highly and lauded him as a very good young talent but acknowledged that all the clubs across Europe share the same sentiment.

“He [Adeyemi] is a very good player, a young talent”, Zorc told DAZN.

“All of European football knows that.”

However, Zorc insisted that he does not want to discuss whether his club are in race to snap up Adeyemi.

“[I do not want to publicly discuss] whether we are in the race [for his signature] and whether we want to move forward with this.”

It remains to be seen whether Dortmund will launch a swoop for Adeyemi provide the likes of Liverpool with competition for his signature in upcoming windows.