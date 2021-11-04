Allan has expressed his strong belief that everything is in place at Everton to improve on their performance last season with new boss Rafael Benitez at the helm.

The Toffees were fighting for a European spot finish in the Premier League for the better part of last season, but their campaign ended in a whimper in tenth, with their terrible home form playing a major factor in their struggles.

Following the unexpected departure of Carlo Ancelotti in the summer, Benitez took over at Goodison Park and had an encouraging start in the top flight at his new club, but is currently going through a tough run of results at present, losing three games on the trot.

However, Toffees midfielder Allan believes everything is in place at the Merseyside giants with Benitez leading the proceedings to improve up on their performances from last year.

Allan stressed that when there is new manager in charge, the players need time to conform to his ideas and is confident they can get back to playing at their best.

“It isn’t only me learning a lot from Rafa, it is the entire group, and our intention is for this season to be much better than the last one”, Allan told Everton’s matchday programme.

“There are some details we need to correct, which is normal when a new manager is implementing his ideas.

“We started really well… now we need to work hard and follow Rafa’s directions to get over this spell we are having.

“I believe everything is in place to improve on last season.”

Everton will be back in top flight action on Sunday when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur, led by new boss Antonio Conte, to Goodison Park.