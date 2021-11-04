A host of Ipswich Town fans have reacted on social media to the side’s striker Macauley Bonne being called up by Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe are due to play World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia over the course of November’s international break and Bonne has been named in the squad.

Bonne is one of a host of UK-based player to be called up, with Plymouth Argyle’s Brendan Galloway, Wigan Athletic’s Tendayi Darikwa, Aston Villa’s Marvelous Nakamba, Leicester City’s Tawanda Maswanhise and Hamilton’s David Moyo all getting the nod.

The call-up means that Bonne will miss Ipswich’s League One meeting with Oxford United on 13th November, depriving the Tractor Boys of a striker who has been in fine form this term.

Fans have taken to social media to react, with both Jim and Tractor admitting that while the news is good for Bonne it is not good for Ipswich.

Tom is hoping that Ipswich have more players called up in order that their match with Oxford can be postponed, while Ipswich Culture is not concerned as they feel Joe Piggot is more than capable of stepping up.

Alex also thinks that Bonne’s call-up will give Piggot a chance to shine and is hoping that he can step up to the plate.

Bonne, 26, has found the back of the net ten times in 14 League One appearances over the course of the campaign so far and it remains to be seen how badly Ipswich will miss him against Oxford.

Great news for Bonne, not so so great for us. Good job we’ve got a 20 goal striker that come straight in. Great chance for Pigott to get involved in the action 🐷 🙌#itfc https://t.co/x5F8JbCaVR — IPSWICH CULTURE (@IpswichCulture) November 4, 2021

Could do with Celina and morsy getting called up to call off the Oxford game now #itfc — Tom Lowne (@LowneTom) November 4, 2021

Good luck to Macca deserves this call up defenders won’t be ready for him. As big as his loss will be great chance for Pigott to get some games and hopefully lots of goals.#itfc https://t.co/HhFRPBLqXV — Alex Osborn (@Alexosb80120300) November 4, 2021