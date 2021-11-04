 

Conte picked a strong team for the Europa Conference League encounter with the Dutch side in north London and saw Spurs go 3-0 up by the 28th minute mark.

 

However, Vitesse pulled two goals back before the break and then, in an eventful game, Cristian Romero was sent off for the hosts, while the Dutch side saw two players given their marching orders.

 

 

Emerson was deployed in a wing-back position by Conte, who went with a back three, and Tottenham fans were left hugely impressed with the summer arrival. 

 

Billy believes that Conte is going to transform Emerson into a beast, while Gareth thinks that the full-back could be very special under the new boss.

 

 

For Sam, Harry Winks and Davinson Sanchez deserve praise and Seihyun feels that Emerson and Reguilon will have big roles to play under Conte going forward.

 

Gary noted how Emerson displayed superb stamina throughout the game and Conte Ball dubbed him “tremendous”.

 

Conte will now want to see his players turn in a good performance at the weekend when they lock horns with Rafael Benitez’s Everton in the Premier League.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 