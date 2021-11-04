A host of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been left excited about what new boss Antonio Conte can get out of Emerson Royal, after Spurs edged out Vitesse in the Italian’s first game in charge.

Conte picked a strong team for the Europa Conference League encounter with the Dutch side in north London and saw Spurs go 3-0 up by the 28th minute mark.

However, Vitesse pulled two goals back before the break and then, in an eventful game, Cristian Romero was sent off for the hosts, while the Dutch side saw two players given their marching orders.

Emerson was deployed in a wing-back position by Conte, who went with a back three, and Tottenham fans were left hugely impressed with the summer arrival.

Billy believes that Conte is going to transform Emerson into a beast, while Gareth thinks that the full-back could be very special under the new boss.

For Sam, Harry Winks and Davinson Sanchez deserve praise and Seihyun feels that Emerson and Reguilon will have big roles to play under Conte going forward.

Gary noted how Emerson displayed superb stamina throughout the game and Conte Ball dubbed him “tremendous”.

Conte will now want to see his players turn in a good performance at the weekend when they lock horns with Rafael Benitez’s Everton in the Premier League.

Emerson Royal is going to be a beast under Conte. #thfc — Billy Webb (@BillyRWebb) November 4, 2021

Emerson Royal could be very special under Conte #COYS #THFC — Gareth Wilson (@Gaz_Wilson) November 4, 2021

Who else noticed how good Sanchez and winks were? #THFC — SamTHFC🔸 (@bt_THFC) November 4, 2021

Post-Match Thoughts:

– Dier is a liability

– Royal & Reguilon will be dangerous under Conte

– Skipp and Hojbjerg put in a solid shift

– Lucas needs more clarity with his hustle

– Lloris had some super saves

– GLC needs to improve

– Excited for Conte era#THFC #COYS — seihyun (@jseihyuni) November 4, 2021