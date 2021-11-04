Newcastle United are interested in acquiring the services of Arsenal star Matteo Guendouzi, who is currently on loan at Marseille.

The 22-year-old joined Arsenal from French club Lorient for a fee in the region of €8m in the summer of 2018.

Guendouzi made a promising start to life in London, but was sent out on loan to Hertha Berlin last season after falling out of favour under Mikel Arteta.

After returning from his stint in Germany, the midfielder put pen to paper on a season-long loan deal with Marseille in the summer.

Marseille are expected to sign Guendouzi for €11m next summer provided certain conditions are met during the course of the loan.

However, Guendouzi could still be plying his trade in the Premier League next season as Newcastle are interested in signing him, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

It is said that the Tyneside-based club could step up their interest in the France international next summer by when he could have signed for Marseille permanently.

And Marseille could be in line for a swift profit on the midfielder.

The Arsenal loan star has contributed to six goals from 12 Ligue 1 appearances for Marseille so far this season.