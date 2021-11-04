No talks have taken place between Newcastle United and Niklas Sule’s representatives, but the Bayern Munich defender’s entourage want a decision soon.

Sule is out of contract at Bayern Munich in the summer and has been linked with several clubs as he proves an attractive prospect as a potential free agent.

It has been claimed that Newcastle are keen on Sule and have held talks, with the Bayern Munich man suggested to be interested in the project being put into place at St James’ Park.

However, according to German broadcaster Sport1, no talks have been held between Sule and Newcastle.

All options are still on the table for Sule, who could sign a new contract at Bayern Munich or head away from the Bundesliga for a new challenge.

The defender’s representatives want a decision to be made soon though.

Sule will be free to hold talks with interested parties from January and could pen a pre-contractual agreement.

The 26-year-old has picked up four German league titles, two German Cups and a Champions League at Bayern Munich, since joining the club in 2017.