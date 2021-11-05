Eddie Howe will sign his contract to become the new Newcastle United manager on Saturday, according to the Daily Mail.

Newcastle want the former Bournemouth manager to take over and he has a deal in principle with the St James’ Park outfit which is due to become official soon.

Caretaker manager Graeme Jones will take the Newcastle team at Brighton on Saturday, but Howe will be at the game against the Seagulls to take a close-up look at his new side.

Howe will put pen to paper to his Newcastle contract on Saturday, officially ending the Magpies’ hunt for a new manager.

Newcastle had wanted to bring former Arsenal boss Unai Emery back to England.

Emery held talks with Newcastle and the Magpies believed the Spaniard was set to take over, however he pulled out and opted to remain at La Liga side Villarreal.

The pressure is now on Howe as he looks to steer Newcastle away from the drop zone in the Premier League.

He has already discussed potential transfer targets with Newcastle and the club are expected to be active in the January transfer window.