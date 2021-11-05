Simon Jordan has insisted that he is not sure Eddie Howe merits the Newcastle United managerial role as he could not prevent Bournemouth from losing their top flight status in his last job and seemingly did not have the confidence to take over Scottish giants Celtic in the summer.

After leaving Bournemouth by mutual consent in August 2020, following a season in which they suffered relegation from the Premier League, Howe was close to taking the reins at Celtic in the summer as the successor to Neil Lennon, but talks broke down.

The 43-year-old has remained a free agent and is in talks with Newcastle for their vacant managerial position as their new owners search for a man to lead the club after parting ways with Steve Bruce last month.

Former Crystal Palace owner Jordan is not sure Howe merits the Magpies managerial role but insists not being the first choice on their list of candidates will not bother him.

“The argument that Eddie Howe should be somehow diminished by the fact that he is second, third or fourth on the [managerial candidate] list, football managers do not care about those sorts of things”, Jordan said on talkSPORT while discussing the possibility of Howe taking over at Newcastle.

“In an ideal world they like to be the most important person in the room but he will be the most important person in the room when he gets in the job, if he does a good job for them.

“But the fact that he is being given an opportunity, which I am not entirely sure he merits, will be more of a concern for Eddie Howe because the opportunity will be significant.”

Jordan explained that Howe was unable to save Bournemouth from being relegated in his last job and was not confident enough to take the reins at Celtic, which diminishes his credentials when it comes to becoming Newcastle’s first permanent manager post takeover.

“With respect, Eddie Howe’s last achievement was to get Bournemouth relegated and seemingly to not have the chutzpah to go and manage Celtic.

“So, all of those things do not give him the same credentials as Unai Emery and we will all have to accept that.”

It is thought that Howe is on the brink of being named as the new Newcastle manager, but it remains to be seen if he will be in charge this weekend.