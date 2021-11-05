A host of Leeds United supporters have expressed their concern on social media after Patrick Bamford was ruled out of the game against Leicester City this weekend.

Bamford was crucial in Leeds finishing in the top half of the Premier League table last season and the Whites have missed him in recent games, with the striker absent for the club’s last five league matches.

Marcelo Bielsa has opted to field Rodrigo to fill in for Bamford, but Leeds have only found the back of the net ten times in ten league matches, a total bettered even by second bottom Newcastle United.

Bielsa does not know when Bamford will return, while Luke Ayling is also still absent, and fans are concerned.

CM dubbed Bamford the new Adam Forshaw, with the midfielder missing months on end through injury.

Martin admits he is going to bang his head against a wall with Bamford still out, while Sam is also concerned about Bamford potentially becoming a new Forshaw.

Matt wants Bamford back soon, but feels Rodrigo has been doing a decent job and for JayJay, Bamford probably will not be back before Christmas.

Meh meanwhile has taken aim at the club’s medical staff.

Leeds will hope to be able to cope without Bamford when they square off against Leicester on Sunday.

Bamford the new Forshaw #lufc — CM (@mou19645) November 5, 2021

“Still no time frame for Bamford returning” Excuse me for a moment I’m just going to bang my head against a wall for a short while. #LUFC — Martin CBM Riley ALTV (@MartinCBMRiley) November 5, 2021

What’s even up with Bamford & Ayling? #lufc — Ant (@AntonyMay_) November 5, 2021

God I hope Bamford and Ayling aren’t the new Forshaws. I’m sure Ayling has been close the last 10 days or so 👀 #lufc — Sam Mace (@manlikemacey) November 5, 2021

Hopefully Bamford is back soon , in the mean time though Rodrigo has actually been really good in the past couple games #lufc — Matt 🤍💙💛 (@Mattysmb39) November 5, 2021

So not seeing Bamford before Xmas and no back up striker is a laugh. Look forward to that won’t we lol #lufc — jayjay82🏆 (@jwh1982) November 5, 2021