Caretaker Newcastle United boss Graeme Jones has offered a glowing assessment of Eddie Howe, who is widely expected to become the club’s new manager.

Newcastle had looked poised to appoint Unai Emery as Steve Bruce’s successor, but the Spaniard pulled out of the running after failing to be convinced by the Magpies and is staying at Villarreal.

Now former Bournemouth boss Howe is expected to take charge at St James’ Park, but caretaker Jones will be in charge for the trip to Brighton, having been told he is taking the game.

Jones told a press conference when asked about Howe: “One thing I’ve learnt from this week is to wait and see.

“Until things are signed, it’s speculation – and that’s where we are. I know I’m taking the Brighton game. Beyond that, I don’t know.”

The caretaker manager is impressed with Howe, offering a glowing assessment of the man who could take over, explaining he knows the level of work ethic the former Bournemouth boss has.

“Eddie has managed 550 games, 200 in the Premier League. He’s 43 years old.

“He comes with a wealth of experience, knows the league, but it’s not written in stone.

“There’s been nothing said and confirmed by the club so we’ll have to wait and see”, Jones said.

“If it is Eddie, I know he lives for the game and it’s his whole life.

“If you think you can come to Newcastle and do it part-time, you’re mistaken.

“It requires every ounce you’ve got.

“He’s intense and has exceptional Premier League experience”, he added.

Howe has been out of work since leaving Bournemouth in the summer of 2020, with the Cherries slipping out of the Premier League, and turned down the job at Celtic this summer.