Doncaster Rovers manager Richie Wellens has admitted his side had to move to sign Manchester United youngster Ethan Galbraith on loan otherwise they would have missed out on him to a Championship club.

Galbraith moved from Manchester United on his first loan spell in the summer and has so far featured in 13 of Doncaster’s 16 League One games.

He has contributed towards the cause for team by scoring one goal and setting up two more for his team-mates, though his efforts have not been enough to prevent them from losing ten of the 16 games.

The manager is full of praise for the loanee, revealing that he was watching the progress of the midfielder over the course of three to four years.

“I’ve watched him for a long time, probably three or four years, and no one has taken the gamble to take him for his first loan”, Wellens was quoted as saying by the Doncaster Free Press.

Defending the gamble he took with signing an unproven player, Wellens said that his side could have missed the boat if they had not made an early move because Galbraith would have been on the radar of a Championship side.

“People think ‘we’ll wait and see how he does on his first loan.’

“But if you’re in our position you can’t wait for that.

“His next loan move will be probably Championship level so you’d miss the boat.”

Galbraith will be looking to continue to clock up senior team experience for Doncaster ahead of returning to Manchester United in the summer.