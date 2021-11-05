West Ham United have received a boost in their plans to re-sign Jesse Lingard from Manchester United as the player favours a return to the London Stadium, according to Eurosport.

Having been frozen out of the Red Devils squad for the majority of the first half of last season, the 28-year-old enjoyed a career resurgence at West Ham, where he plied his trade on a six-month-long loan deal.

The Hammers were keen on adding Lingard permanently to their ranks in the summer, but Manchester United were happy to keep the winger, who was also happy to stay at Old Trafford.

However, the addition of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo have pushed Lingard down the pecking order and he has remained a bit part player so far this season.

Lingard is again open to leaving Manchester United in January and West Ham have him on their radar as boss David Moyes wants to add to his attacking options.

And in a boost for West Ham, Lingard is claimed to prefer the Hammers over other options.

Lingard is especially impressed with the way West Ham have started their campaign and his representatives are expected to consider any new proposals for his signature.

It remains to be seen whether the Hammers will push for Lingard when the January transfer window swings open.