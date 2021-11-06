Liverpool legend Steve McMahon has lauded West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice ahead of the Reds’ clash against the Hammers at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Rice is one of the most talented young midfielders in England at the moment and was part of the Three Lions team that reached the final of the European Championship in the summer.

His stock has been on the rise for some time, with big clubs such as Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea believed to be interested in snaring him away from West Ham.

The Liverpool legend stressed that Rice is equally adept at attacking and defending in the middle of the park and the scary part is that he is still young and is only going to move up a few levels in the future.

McMahon insisted that David Moyes is right at praising Rice and believes the midfielder is going to be a real superstar of the game.

The former Liverpool star, previewing the game against West Ham, said on LFC TV: “He has developed into what I call a proper midfield player.

“He does everything you want from a midfield player. He is not a number 10, doesn’t want to be a number 10, he is not a number six as such, but he can play that role.

“He does both – he can break up attacks, he can pass long, short and he can get forward and he has a goal or two in him as well.

“His all-round game is superb, and David Moyes has come out and given him glowing reports.

“When you are a manager and you see him day-in-day-out, you know what kind of a player he is going to be.

“He is already a fantastic player, but he has got so much improvement to do and he can only get better this kid.

“I think he’s a superstar.”

West Ham will need Rice at his best if they are to get a result against Liverpool at the London Stadium on Sunday.