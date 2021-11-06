A host of Leeds United fans have taken to social media to declare their view that Lewis Bate not being involved for the club’s Under-23s today means he could be set to be in the first team squad on Sunday.

Leeds tempted Bate from Chelsea in the summer transfer window and he has quickly set about impressing in the club’s Under-23 ranks.

The midfielder got on the scoresheet in a 5-3 loss against Salford City in the EFL Trophy earlier this week and caught the eye in the process, as the young Whites exited the competition.

However, Bate was absent when Leeds Under-23s named their squad to take on rivals Manchester United in a Saturday afternoon kick-off.

Leeds fans immediately noticed that the Under-23s regular was not included and believe it is a firm clue he is set to be involved with the first team on Sunday.

Lufc Liam feels Bate will be one of a number of youngsters on the bench, but while Danny thinks that is good news for those involved, he feels it makes the Under-23 a weaker team.

LUFCFANZONE thinks Bate could be in the squad if he is not injured; Bate played against Salford City on Tuesday, casting doubt on the injury hypothesis.

Kris noted that Bate is not in the Under-23s team and thinks it is a possible pointer, while I’d Radebe Leeds also clocked the fact that Bate is not in action this afternoon.

Leeds are due to entertain Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City side on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League and it remains to be seen if Bate will be able to make his bow.

Which is great for them, proper makes our u23s team weak though — danny wilson (@beargryllz) November 6, 2021

Looking at this team news, either Lewis Bate’s injury that he suffered against Arsenal last week has ruled him out of the trip to Manchester, or he may be in the squad for tomorrow’s first team match.#LUFC #MOT https://t.co/6LXXe7nKKB — LUFCFANZONE (@Iufcfanzone) November 6, 2021