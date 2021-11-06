Liverpool legend Steve McMahon believes that Luis Suarez showed a lack of respect when he left Anfield for Barcelona in 2014 and as such damaged his status with the Reds’ faithful.

Suarez was audibly booed by some of the Anfield crowd when Atletico Madrid came to Merseyside to take on Liverpool in a Champions League group game this week.

The striker was outrageously popular during his time at Liverpool and his goals almost led the Reds to the Premier League title in 2014, but he left the club at the end of that season.

However, the veteran is no longer as popular amongst the Liverpool faithful and McMahon stressed that the disrespect Suarez showed the club in the way he left soured the relationship.

He believes that tarnished his legacy and feels despite what he did at Anfield, the striker is no longer a revered figure at Anfield.

McMahon said on LFC TV, previewing the Reds’ game with West Ham United: “We loved him when he was playing for us.

“I think it was the lack of respect when he left and that’s a big issue with Liverpool supporters.

“Fine, you move on and everyone moves on, but you have to show respect to the previous club, especially Liverpool.

“And I don’t think he did that and left in the wrong manner.

“It stuck to his legacy and people won’t get him as one of their favourite ever Liverpool players, but he was a great player.”

Suarez pushed for a move out of Liverpool in 2013 when Arsenal tabled a bid, but the Reds refused to sell him to the Gunners.