A host of Sunderland supporters have taken to social media following the Black Cats being dumped out of the FA Cup by League Two side Mansfield, with many unhappy with manager Lee Johnson and feeling a change is needed.

Mansfield put Sunderland out of the FA Cup last year with a 1-0 win at the Stadium of Light and repeated the trick on Saturday afternoon.

The visitors took the lead in just the fifth minute of the game and despite having 85 minutes to peg Mansfield back, Sunderland could not find a way through.

Johnson used all five substitutions as he searched for an equaliser, with a remarkable four changes at half time, but Sunderland have been dumped out of the FA Cup.

They have now lost four of their last five games and face a crunch clash against promotion rivals Ipswich Town after the international break.

Fans are unhappy, with SW calling for Johnson to go and Chris Wilder to be brought in as his replacement.

Dyl thinks that the Ipswich game will decide Johnson’s fate, while Jonathan insists that the defeat should not be taken in isolation and the run of form Sunderland are on is worrying.

Karl and Liam though are not concerned by the cup exit as they want the focus to be on promotion from League One.

Gary feels that the excuse of there being no one to replace Johnson is keeping some fans for calling for his head, while Mando simply dubbed the defeat “embarrassing”.

Alex thinks the writing is on the wall, with Johnson heading for the sack, but Ryan does not want to wait.

Mansfield are 20th in the League Two table, just two points off the relegation zone.

Ipswich should surely be the decider? #safc — Dyl (@Dyl164) November 6, 2021

Shocking. 4 straight defeats. People saying it’s just the cup it’s not good enough. Should be wanting to win every game. Keep losing & the confidence will completely go! #safc — Jonathan – (1) 8/0 (@jonathan_safc) November 6, 2021

@SunderlandAFC let’s just focus on the league and getting promoted to the Championship #SAFC — Karl James Stewart (@Karl86Stewart) November 6, 2021

4 defeats in 5 games and only 1 goal scored in those games too…simply not good enough and something needs to change and quickly #SAFC 🔴⚪️ — Wayne Davis (@Wayne_Davis81) November 6, 2021

Just keeps getting worse. Mansfield comfortable and we lacked attacking threat and defence has gone out the window. LJ unable to give himself breathing room and show he can get out of these bad streaks and the teams confidence has been given another battering. #SAFC #HawayTheLads https://t.co/JoMzpET9BX — Ian Crow (@Ian_Crow3) November 6, 2021

We could lose every game until the end of the season and people would still say who would we bring in though if we sacked him 🤦‍♂️ #safc — Gary Addison (@Addison1978G) November 6, 2021

Genuinely couldn’t care less we’ve lost today. Got enough games as it is #Safc — Liam Mcmanus (@LiamMcm33142842) November 6, 2021

This is only going to end one way for Johnson isn’t it #SAFC — Alex (@SPEZIAL73) November 6, 2021