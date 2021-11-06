 

Mansfield put Sunderland out of the FA Cup last year with a 1-0 win at the Stadium of Light and repeated the trick on Saturday afternoon.

 

The visitors took the lead in just the fifth minute of the game and despite having 85 minutes to peg Mansfield back, Sunderland could not find a way through.

 

 

Johnson used all five substitutions as he searched for an equaliser, with a remarkable four changes at half time, but Sunderland have been dumped out of the FA Cup.

 

They have now lost four of their last five games and face a crunch clash against promotion rivals Ipswich Town after the international break.

 

 

Fans are unhappy, with SW calling for Johnson to go and Chris Wilder to be brought in as his replacement.

 

Dyl thinks that the Ipswich game will decide Johnson’s fate, while Jonathan insists that the defeat should not be taken in isolation and the run of form Sunderland are on is worrying.

 

Karl and Liam though are not concerned by the cup exit as they want the focus to be on promotion from League One.

 

Gary feels that the excuse of there being no one to replace Johnson is keeping some fans for calling for his head, while Mando simply dubbed the defeat “embarrassing”.

 

Alex thinks the writing is on the wall, with Johnson heading for the sack, but Ryan does not want to wait.

 

Mansfield are 20th in the League Two table, just two points off the relegation zone.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 