Fixture: Manchester United vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against champions Manchester City in the local derby at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 last weekend and are coming into the derby on the back of a 2-2 draw in Italy against Atalanta.

With Raphael Varane out injured, Eric Bailly will start the game alongside Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire in a back three for the Red Devils.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw will look to provide width from the wing-back positions and Fred, Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes will play as the midfield three.

Edison Cavani is out injured and therefore, Mason Greenwood will take his place and partner Cristiano Ronaldo up front in the game.

Marcus Rashford, Donny van de Beek and Jadon Sancho are some of the options Solskjaer has on the bench today.

Manchester United Team vs Manchester City

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Bailly, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Fernandes, Greenwood, Ronaldo

Substitutes: Henderson, Telles, Dalot, Lingard, Matic, Van de Beek, Martial, Rashford, Sanc