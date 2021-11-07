Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has explained that he has had to clue Leeds United loan star Ian Poveda up on Championship football and feels that is why the Whites have sent him out on loan to Lancashire.

Poveda has found playing time hard to come by since joining Blackburn on a season-long loan deal from Leeds in August, amassing just 198 minutes of league football during his first two months at the club.

The 21-year-old, though, made his third start for Rovers in their 3-1 win over Sheffield United on Saturday and marked the occasion by scoring and assisting a goal each.

Reflecting on Poveda’s goalscoring performance against the Blades, Blackburn boss Mowbray, who is aware of his qualities, has expressed his delight for him, as well as Brighton loanee Reda Khadra.

However, Mowbray also explained that Poveda has had to be clued up on the challenges of Championship football by him and insisted that Leeds have sent him out on loan to Blackburn for that.

“The two wide attackers [Khadra and Poveda] are two young kids, who have waited for their chances“, Mowbray was quoted as saying by LancsLive following Rovers’ win over Sheffield United.

“I’ve done a lot of talking to them both, in my office about running, working, cutting off passing lines, chasing back, winning headers and tackling, because they both want to play with the ball and dribble past people.

“That’s not how football is at this level.

“That might be the case at under-23 level, because it is almost like playing chess, as everyone stands in their position and move the ball around the pitch, but this is the Championship and they have to both run, work and fight.

“I thought they both did that really well today, but they also brought the high quality we needed, which they both possess.

“That high quality is why their clubs have allowed them to come to a team whose manager will shout at them, sometimes and tell them that they’re not playing, if they don’t put the running in.

“Today, they ran, they both did their jobs, they also got a goal each and I’m delighted for the pair of them.”

Having scored his first goal for Blackburn against Sheffield United, Poveda will be hopeful of adding more contributions to his tally before returning to Leeds next summer.