Fixture: Leeds United vs Leicester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Leeds United have named their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City outfit in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Whites grabbed a crucial 2-1 win at Norwich City last weekend and will be keen to build on it by scoring another three-point haul today.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have now won twice in the league this season, to sit with ten points, but are just two points clear of the bottom three.

Bielsa remains without striker Patrick Bamford, while defenders Luke Ayling and Robin Koch continue on the sidelines.

Leeds field Illan Meslier in goal today, while Liam Cooper and Diego Llorente are centre-backs. At full-back, Bielsa picks Stuart Dallas and Pascal Struijk.

Kalvin Phillips is in midfield with Adam Forshaw, while Daniel James, Rodrigo and Raphinha support Jack Harrison.

Bielsa has options on the bench if he needs to make changes, including Lewis Bate and Tyler Roberts.

Leeds United Team vs Leicester City

Meslier, Dallas, Cooper, Llorente, Struijk, Phillips, Forshaw, James, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Harrison

Substitutes: Klaesson, Cresswell, Drameh, Hjelde, Summerville, McKinstry, Klich, Bate, Roberts