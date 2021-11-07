Liverpool are leading the race to sign Dundee United teenager Kerr Smith, who is also being chased by Everton and Aston Villa, according to the Sun.

The 16-year-old’s rise with Scottish Premiership side Dundee United has seen him attract interest from several Premier League clubs.

Crystal Palace, Leeds United and West Ham were among the English clubs linked with a move for Smith in the summer transfer window.

Smith continues to attract interest from top clubs in England, with Merseyside duo Liverpool and Everton keen on acquiring his services.

Aston Villa have also been credited with an interest in Smith, but Jurgen Klopp’s side are keen to beat their Premier League rivals to his signature.

And it has emerged that Liverpool are leading the race to sign the teenager from Dundee United.

Should Liverpool win the race for Smith, they will be hoping that he can follow in the footsteps of former Dundee United star Andrew Robertson.

Smith has made six senior appearances for Dundee United this season and it remains to be seen if he is still at the club beyond the end of the January transfer window.