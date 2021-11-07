Fixture: Rangers vs Ross County

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers have named their team and substitutes to welcome Ross County to Ibrox this afternoon in the Scottish Premiership.

Steven Gerrard saw his men held to a 1-1 draw by Brondby in the Europa League in midweek and will want a return to winning ways on the domestic front this afternoon.

Ross County arrive at Ibrox sitting rock bottom of the Scottish Premiership table and with just a single win to their name in eleven attempts.

That win though came on the road, at Dundee in their last game, and was a commanding 5-0 win.

For this afternoon’s game Gerrard picks Allan McGregor in goal, while at the back he selects James Tavernier and Calvin Bassey as full-backs. In central defence, Connor Goldson links up with Leon Balogun.

In midfield, Gerrard selects John Lundstram, Juninho Bacuna and Joe Aribo, while Ianis Hagi and Ryan Kent support Fashion Sakala.

If Rangers want to make changes they have options on the bench, including Alfredo Morelos and Kemar Roofe.

Rangers Team vs Ross County

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Bassey, Lundstram, Bacuna, Aribo, Hagi, Kent, Sakala

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Patterson, Jack, Kamara, Arfield, Roofe, Morelos