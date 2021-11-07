Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has expressed his delight at Liverpool star Ben Woodburn’s goalscoring performance against Dundee United and feels it will unleash the skills they witness every day on the training pitch.

Woodburn has been a regular for Scottish Premiership side Hearts since joining on a season-long loan deal from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

The Wales international, though, had been struggling to find the back of the net as he failed to score for Neilson’s side in his first nine appearances.

Woodburn finally brought his goal drought to an end by scoring a brace in Hearts’ 5-2 victory over Dundee United on Saturday, impressing Neilson.

Neilson, who was delighted with how Woodburn scored his second goal, explained that the forward’s quality is there to be seen and feels scoring a brace against Dundee United will release him at Hearts.

“I am delighted for him“, Neilson was quoted as saying by footballscotland.

“He is a top player. We see that every day in training and it will be a release to get that goal.

“He has been putting a lot of pressure on himself to score goals and to come up here and do well and I just think the goals were the final thing he needed to release him.

“I thought that after the first goal he flourished so we will see even more from him.

“[The second] was no bad wasn’t it?

“There is no doubt that he is a top player and when it falls in the box like that he is one of the few in the team that you would expect to score it.“

Woodburn has scored two goals and provided one assist from ten Scottish Premiership appearances for Hearts so far this season.