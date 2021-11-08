Rangers loan star Cedric Itten was disappointed to see his goal for Greuther Furth go to waste as the Bundesliga side lost to Eintracht Frankfurt and described the experience as brutally hard.

The Switzerland international scored his second Bundesliga goal for Furth in their home match against Eintracht Frankfurt in the dying minutes on Sunday.

It looked like Itten’s goal was going to earn Furth their first point since August until Rafael Santos Borre scored a last-minute winner for the visitors.

Itten explained that it was extremely brutal to see his goal and the team’s effort go to waste as Eintracht Frankfurt snatched a narrow win against Furth.

The Rangers loan star, who is keen to take the positives out of the game, is of the view that Furth deserved their goal and feels they should be delighted with how they played on the evening.

“It’s extremely painful. We kept attacking at the end and really wanted to score the goal“, Itten was quoted as saying by Furth’s website.

“From my point of view, the goal was deserved shortly before the end.

“The stadium was behind us, it was on fire here.

“And then in the end you still concede the goal. It’s brutally hard, brutally bitter.

“On the pitch, too, I had the feeling that we were in a great position, we created our chances, but unfortunately didn’t use them.

“When we took the chance, we conceded the goal straight away.

“But we have to build on the fact that we played very well today [Sunday; ed.].

“We have to put that away now and take out the positive.

“Not much is missing, if we manage to get the points, that can give us new momentum.“

Itten has scored two goals from eight Bundesliga appearances for Furth, who are yet to win a game in the league, so far this season.